Ncuti Gatwa shares real reason behind quitting 'Doctor Who'

Ncuti Gatwa starred in Doctor Who from 2023 until 2025

July 14, 2025

Photo: Ncuti Gatwa explains why he quit 'Doctor Who' gig

Ncuti Gatwa recently opened up about his decision of stepping down from BBC's Doctor Who. 

In a candid chat on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, the 32-year-old reflected on his decision to depart from the show earlier this year. 

He reasoned, “I’m getting old, and my body was tired." 

"And I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions," Ncuti added sharing that the role was taking a toll on his body, both mentally and physically.

In addition to this, the star addressed the requirements of the role by saying, “It’s the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and – because it’s so good – it’s strenuous."

"It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time,” he added 

When asked if he would ever consider reprising this role, he said, “Never say never.”

Before conclusion, he went on to clear the air about his decision to step away from the UK’s spokesperson at the Eurovision Song Contest in May and the speculation that he did so due to controversy surrounding Israel’s participation in the competition.

“It all panned out very interestingly. I pulled out of it a long time before it was announced. And it was announced when it was announced, I don’t know why, but I was just very busy," he concluded. 

