 
Geo News

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's rare family photo comes into view

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reveals rare glimpse of baby Aurora with Ken Urker

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Gypsy-Rose Blanchards rare family photo comes into view
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's rare family photo comes into view

Gypsy-Rose Blanchar shared a new photo with her partner, Ken Urker, and their daughter, Aurora.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, April 5, 33-year-old reality TV star posted a new snap with Urker and their 3-month-old daughter, Aurora.

In the picture, Blanchard can be seen wearing a white sleeveless top paired with blue jeans, standing next to Urker, who was holding Aurora.

The baby, who was in a pastel romper, was turned away from the camera and only the side of her face was visible.

Blanchard, known for her high-profile case involving the 2015 death of her mother, also added a caption under her post that read, "Our little family."

For the unversed, the new parents shared the news of their baby’s birth in a social media post on January 1, 2025.

Sharing the news, Urker showed a photo of him standing next to Blanchard and their daughter in the hospital and wrote, “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all.”

It is pertinent to mention that later that month, Blanchard announced that she would not be sharing many pictures of their baby and since then, the mother of one has posted a few photos, but Aurora's full face has never been shown.

Prince Harry finally 'met his match' after years of attacks on royal family video
Prince Harry finally 'met his match' after years of attacks on royal family
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, could BOTH lose kids amid feud video
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, could BOTH lose kids amid feud
Dave Allen, Gang of Four breathes his last at 69
Dave Allen, Gang of Four breathes his last at 69
Director Daniel Cretton hypes up upcoming 'Spider-Man 4'
Director Daniel Cretton hypes up upcoming 'Spider-Man 4'
Prince Harry, Prince William's key support during toughest days passes away video
Prince Harry, Prince William's key support during toughest days passes away
King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to former seats of Roman Empire starts today
King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to former seats of Roman Empire starts today
'The White Lotus' season 4 location to be different from previous seasons, says Mike White
'The White Lotus' season 4 location to be different from previous seasons, says Mike White
King Charles' biggest addiction is running rampant: ‘He's frustrated now'
King Charles' biggest addiction is running rampant: ‘He's frustrated now'