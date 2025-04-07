Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's rare family photo comes into view

Gypsy-Rose Blanchar shared a new photo with her partner, Ken Urker, and their daughter, Aurora.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, April 5, 33-year-old reality TV star posted a new snap with Urker and their 3-month-old daughter, Aurora.

In the picture, Blanchard can be seen wearing a white sleeveless top paired with blue jeans, standing next to Urker, who was holding Aurora.

The baby, who was in a pastel romper, was turned away from the camera and only the side of her face was visible.

Blanchard, known for her high-profile case involving the 2015 death of her mother, also added a caption under her post that read, "Our little family."

For the unversed, the new parents shared the news of their baby’s birth in a social media post on January 1, 2025.

Sharing the news, Urker showed a photo of him standing next to Blanchard and their daughter in the hospital and wrote, “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all.”

It is pertinent to mention that later that month, Blanchard announced that she would not be sharing many pictures of their baby and since then, the mother of one has posted a few photos, but Aurora's full face has never been shown.