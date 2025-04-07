Glenn Close makes bold claim about Kim Kardashian ahead of 'All's Fair' release

Glenn Close just shared the surprising truth about working with Kim Kardashian on All’s Fair and why she refused to give the reality star one key piece of advice.

For the unversed, the 78-year-old Hollywood legend and the 44-year-old TV personality and socialite are appearing together in Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair.

Notably, the forthcoming show is Kim’s second big acting role after American Horror Story: Delicate, where she appeared with Emma Roberts.

Reflecting on her meeting with Kim in a talk with Daily Mail, Close articulated, “I was curious. I couldn't wait to meet her. I had never done a Ryan Murphy show before, which is a whole other universe, and I think she would be surprised at how I was. I had to find my feet.”

The eight-time Oscar-nominated icon, who has been in the industry for decades and worked with many big stars, revealed that she did not give The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star any advice, as she is already a “brilliant woman” and has a lot of potential as an actress.

Close said, “I would not presume to give Kim Kardashian advice. I think she's a very, very brilliant woman. I think she could choose to do anything she wants.”

“Frankly, if she wants to be an actress, that's one road. But she could be. She's a great executive. She's a great businesswoman. She's a very, very involved mother. She's getting her law degree. So, I think she has huge potential and that she's fulfilled already as a woman. And frankly, I will be fascinated to see what she chooses to do,” the Fatal Attraction star added.

“I feel I can be myself and I'm kind of experimenting now. I'm in a phase of life, especially after doing All's Fair and kind of seeing Kim's different hairstyles every day. I'm thinking I want to do that. So, I'm in a time where I want to find who else I am and work maybe with fashion a little bit more,” she admitted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that All’s Fair will be released sometime in 2025, as it does not have a confirmed release date yet.