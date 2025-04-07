Prince Harry responds to shocking King Charles' health crisis

Prince Harry has reportedly made an emotional decision after the news of his father, King Charles' hospitalization.

Recently, King Charles faced sudden hospitalization due to complications from his ongoing cancer treatment.

Now, sources close to the Duke of Sussex have revealed that he is deeply worried about his father's health and is reportedly preparing to return to the UK, as per Heat Magazine.

"Knowing his dad was so bad he had to be hospitalised is incredibly worrying for Harry. He’s beside himself and panicking that things will take a turn for the worse before they can make peace with him," an insider stated.

They stated that despite their strained relationship in past, Harry "still loves his father" adding that "seeing him struggling and being thousands of miles away and not able to help is breaking his heart."

"Harry’s desperate to fix things with his dad before it’s too late," the source added.

"The idea that his dad could pass away before they’ve made amends is soul-crushing and he’s determined to do everything in his power to make sure that won’t happen," an insider stated.

However, Harry's wife Meghan Markle is said to be hesitant about joining the Duke of Sussex on this trip.

"Only time will tell if Meghan softens her stance on returning to the U.K. Fact is, she has very serious reservations about it, and not only from a personal standpoint," the source stated.

The sources stated that if Meghan Markle does not accopany him, Prince Harry is still determined to return to the UK to see his father King Charles.