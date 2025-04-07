Ed Sheeran breaks major record just days after 'Azizam' release

Ed Sheeran has received a huge milestone just weeks after the release of his track Azizam.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram Stories and shared the exciting news.

Sheeran reshared Big Top 40 post that revealed that he had become the "most decorated artist in EE Official Big Top 40 from Global history" after Azizam reached Number 1 on the chart shortly after its release.

The caption of the post read, “The most decorated artist in EE Official Big Top 40 from Global history has scored yet another Number 1 record, just a couple of days after its release!”

"Congratulations, @teddysphotos," it further stated.

Notably, Azizam, released on April 4, 2025, is part of Sheeran’s highly anticipated eighth studio album, Play, which is expected to release sometime in 2025.

Besides this, Ed Sheeran has also been announced as one of the performers at the upcoming Coachella music festival.

The star-studded event will take place in Indio, California, over two weekends (April 11–13 and April 18–20, 2025.)

Ed Sheeran and the band Weezer were added as last-minute performers to the Coachella 2025 lineup, which includes major headliners such as Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Green Day, and Post Malone.