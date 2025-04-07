Dax Shepard cries in emotional talk with Dove Cameron

Dax Shepard got emotional while interviewing actress and singer Dove Cameron on his podcast, Armchair Expert.

During their talk, Shepard told Cameron that one of her tattoos made him emotional.

“You did make me cry today, though,” he said. “Because I was seeing the tattoo that you got.”

The tattoo he referred to is on the back of Cameron’s right hand and reads, “We’ll be friends forever.”

Shepard revealed that it’s a phrase he tells his daughters every day.

“I have little girls,” Shepard continued as he began to cry again. “I say that same thing to them all the time.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t. … If they had to tattoo that on them at some point because something went sideways, it was just heartbreaking,” he shared.

“I say it to them, like, almost every day on the way to school. Like, ‘You know, we’re gonna be best friends for the rest of your life, the rest of my life,’” he added.

Responding to his emotional statement, Cameron, who’s dad passed away in 2011 by suicide, said, “Well, and that’s what it should be, right?”

“I’m so moved to hear you say that about your girls because I truly was best friends with my dad. … He really like he tried his best, you know,” she added.

“There’s probably equally sweet relationships but I find it hard to believe there are,” Shepard replied of father-daughter relationships. “It’s inconceivable that anything can be sweeter.”

Dad Shepard also stated that he’s glad he and Kristen Bell have daughters not sons.

“They’re the best thing we’ve got, daughters. Of all the bells and whistles, this is it right here,” he said.