Danny DeVito breaks silence with jaw-dropping revelation about his children

'Matilda' star breaks silence with jaw-dropping revelation about his children

Danny DeVito recently got candid and opened up about watching his kids step into the spotlight.

In a talk with PEOPLE at the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, April 5, the 80-year-old legend reflected on his showbiz family with wife Rhea Perlman and mentioned that he and his family "just finished a little movie" that they shot together.

Referring to his 37-year-old son, Jacob, and oldest daughter, Lucy, who is 42, DeVito quipped, "My son produced, and Lucy was in it.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor, who also has a middle daughter, Grace, 40, went on to reveal that “it was kind of almost inevitable" that his kids would also go into entertainment.

He explained, "With the fact that Rhea and I are both doing the same thing, they're on the set, they're home, we're talking movies, talking television, everything. So they mainly majored, in college, in art and in history.”

DeVito shared that he “had a feeling that Lucy always wanted to act, so she's been doing that. And my daughter Gracie is a painter and Jake is a producer. He's probably going to wind up directing, and it's happiness. It's all happiness."

For the unversed, the Batman Returns star, who has been acting and making movies since 1970, first appeared in the movie Dreams of Glass.

It is pertinent to mention that Danny DeVito also appeared in a long-running sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and said he and his family are “doing lots of stuff, developing more TV shows.”