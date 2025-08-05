 
Luke Hemsworth reveals how he prepares daughter to be actress

Luke Hemsworth shares three daughters and a son with wife Samantha

August 05, 2025

Luke Hemsworth reveals which of his daughters wants to be an actress

Luke Hemsworth's kids have caught the creative bug from their dad, and one of them even wants to become an actress.

While attending the New York City premiere of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Monday, Luke opened up about which of his kids may walk in his footsteps and how he feels about it.

"My oldest daughter's a really good singer, so she's not catching the bug. The youngest one says she wants to,” Hemsworth told People.

"But I'm trying to get her to read more, write some scripts down and read more books," he shared.

Hemsworth shares four kids with wife Samantha, 44: daughters Holly, 16, Ella, 15, and Harper, 13, and son Alexandre, 12.

The couple have been married since 2007.

In a new interview on the Today show, Luke got candid about having his kids spend the summer in Budapest, where the majority of the film was shot.

He said that it’s a dilemma of either spending too much time away from family or taking them with you to locations, joking that it’s "definitely harder having them there."

Luke was joined in the interview with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf cast members Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper and Taylor Kitsch.

