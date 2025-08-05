Singer Terry Reid dies of cancer at 75

Terry Reid, the British rock singer famously dubbed “Superlungs” and once courted by Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, has died after a battle with cancer, the Guardian confirmed. He was 75.

Renowned for his soaring vocals and charismatic stage presence, Reid was Jimmy Page’s first choice as frontman when forming Led Zeppelin in 1968.

Reid declined, citing a US tour with the Rolling Stones, and famously recommended Robert Plant and John Bonham instead.

He later turned down an offer to join Deep Purple, choosing to pursue a solo path.

Though he never achieved commercial superstardom, Reid earned the admiration of peers and critics.

Aretha Franklin once said, “There are only three things happening in England: the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and Terry Reid.”

His songs were covered by artists ranging from Cheap Trick to Chris Cornell, and his 1973 album The River remains a cult favorite.

He collaborated across genres, even reworking music with Dr. Dre later in life.

Robert Plant paid tribute on social media, calling Reid “such charisma” and praising his “voice, his range… capturing that carefree era.”

Reid had been preparing for a major UK tour before his health declined.