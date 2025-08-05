 
Machine Gun Kelly reveals playdate plans with Pete Davidson as pal expects baby

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson are close pals and the rapper can't wait for the comedian to welcome his kid

August 05, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson have big wishes about their journey as dads, but there’s something Megan Fox and Elsie Hewitt won’t let them do with their kids.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, MGK shared his excitement over raising his 4-month-old daughter, whom he shares with actress Megan, alongside Pete’s baby yet to be born.

The SNL comedian and his girlfriend Elsie are expecting their first baby together, and the rapper, 35, couldn’t be more excited. They revealed the pregnancy via an Instagram post on July 16, and MGK, commented, "These playdates bout to hittttt".

During his interview, he told Jimmy, "I feel like me and him always talk about, like, 'Won't it be great to just be walking our babies down in strollers?' And I'm like, 'You know, I don't think Megan and Elsie are ever gonna let us,' " he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I think that they would be in their heads thinking that we would be looking at the baby and go, 'Okay. What do we do?'"

"[And, that] the diapers end up on our heads or something," he joked.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, welcomed his daughter, Saga Blade in March with Fox. The couple broke up soon after announcing they were expecting their first baby together in 2024. 

