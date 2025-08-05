Lizzo opens up about her 'so uncomfortable' weight loss journey

Lizzo makes 'smaller version' body confession

Lizzo recently got candid and opened up about her drastic weight loss journey.

In September’s issue of Women’s Health U.K., the 37-year-old American singer and rapper got honest about her feelings after significant changes in her body and how she felt during her fitness journey.

Lizzo said, “I like how I look now. I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs – I think I’m just a smaller version.”

“Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same. Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you shouldn’t exist,” she added, voicing her thoughts on body positivity.

Notably, the Truth Hurts singer has been recording her “weight release journey” on social media since 2023 and in her recent interview, she talked about her struggles with binge eating, which ultimately made her stressed and anxious.

“There were times when I would eat so much that my stomach hurt. When I was done, I would be so uncomfortable, I couldn’t breathe and wouldn’t let anyone know. I would hide it. I had so much food noise and connected so much emotion to food. If I was sad, anxious, stressed or working a lot, I would snack and just eat constantly,” Lizzo explained.

Notably, the Pink songstress has now found “a beautiful balance” with food during her fitness journey.

“It’s a beautiful balance where it’s like, if you allow yourself to have something, you can enjoy it without overindulging and hurting yourself. I’m so proud of myself for overcoming that,” Lizzo stated.