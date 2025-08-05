Jessica Biel refuses to budge on THIS parenting decision

Jessica Biel draws clear line for her kids

Jessica Biel recently got candid and opened up about a particular fast food chain she will not allow her children to have.

In a talk with Parade, the 43-year-old American actress, who shares her two children, sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5, with husband Justin Timberlake, revealed she does not let her boys eat McDonald’s.

Biel told the outlet when her sons show their desire to have “McDonald’s. I’m like, ‘Sorry, guys, I’m not doing it.’ They don’t get McDonald’s."

The mother of two went on to clarify that she will not compromise on quality ingredients and always prefers buying healthy food even if it costs more.

"I just feel like I don’t know what’s going on with [the] quality of that food. It’s stuff like that that I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.’ Let’s go have a great burger and fries at a fancy place. I’d rather pay more for you to have something fancy than something like that,” The Better Sister star noted.

Even though she avoids fast food chains, Biel claimed she tries not to be too strict with her boys.

“I guess I’m not crazy, rigid and strict, but that would be something that, if they asked me for, I would just be like, ‘Next!' Next place. Next down the line.’”

Notably, this decision of avoiding fast food comes from the 7th Heaven alum’s recent determination to cleaner eating, as she stated, "I don’t want to put stuff in that I cannot pronounce. That’s my new rule: I don’t know what this crazy word is. I am not [putting] this word in my body or my kid’s body, you know?”

It is pertinent to mention that Biel's revelation comes after Timberlake has also been diagnosed with Lyme disease.