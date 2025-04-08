Meghan Markle does ‘damage control' after issue with ‘As Ever' product

Meghan Markle’s team has been asked to apologise to customers after a marketing blunder.



The Duchess of Sussex, who put her lifestyle products live last week, sold out within minutes, creating a shortage of products that customers had already ordered.

In an apology, Meghan’s team launched an email on behalf of the company.

“The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated (with everything selling out in an hour),” she said.

“The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out.

“We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding,” the message added.

The email also involved a message from Meghan Markle herself.

“Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me,” she wrote, according to screenshots shared online by unlucky consumers.

“I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened,” the “Suits” alum, 43, added.