Kevin Hart pokes fun at his son Hendrix’s height with recent snap

Kevin Hart's oldest son has officially surpassed his father in height and Hart took a funny jab after realizing it.

The father of four took to his official Instagram account on Sunday and uploaded a photo of him and his 17-year-old son Hendrix while enjoying a family getaway at a beach.

As the father-son duo posed for the picture, Hart soon realized that Hendrix was taller than him.

The comedian did not hold back his funny insights and gave a hilarious reaction in the caption.

"Not sure when this happened but it happened…." Hart wrote.

The proud father continued, "He’s officially towering over me."

"S*** pisses me off …. But I love the kid to death… My guuuuuyyyy #Harts," Hart expressed his love for his son.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor shares kids son Hendrix and daughter Heaven, 19, with ex-wife Torrei Hart. While he welcomed two more kids, daughter Kaori, 4, and son Kenzo, 7, with his current wife Eniko Hart