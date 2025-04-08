How Madonna and Elton John ended their decades-long feud

Madonna and Elton John have finally buried the hatchet.

The update came from the Queen of Pop herself on Sunday with a photo of the two legendary singers sharing a hug on a recent occasion.

Madonna spoke about the reunion in a lengthy caption, revealing that it was her who wanted to confront him so she showed up backstage at Saturday Night Live over the weekend upon finding out he was the musical guest.

The Vogue songstress began by recalling how she was his super fan before she even joined the industry.

"I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music," she wrote in her caption.

"Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.

The 7-time Grammy winner then went into detail about how the over two decades long feud sparked.

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it."

She then detailed how it was she who made the first move to clear the air and how it unfolded.

"I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging," she added.

Madonna, 66, concluded by revealing that John, 78, even had the perfect surprise to make up to her.

"Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!! And you can tell everybody, This is Your Song," she added with a string of heart emojis.

For those unversed, the rift initially began more than 20 years ago when John slammed Madonna’s song Die Another Day, labeling it the “worst Bond tune ever.”

It intensified at the 2004 Q Awards when John won the Classic Songwriter Award and Madonna was nominated for the best live act.

Making the feud worse, John dissed Madonna from the stage in his acceptance speech, saying, “Madonna, best live act? F*** off. Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That’s me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No."

At the time, Madonna’s publicist issued a statement, saying, “Madonna does not lip-sync nor does she spend her time trashing other artists. Elton John remains on her Christmas card list, whether he is nice… or naughty.”

Although John later walked back his comments, his husband, David Furnish, later badmouthed Madonna in 2012 after she won a Golden Globe for best original song over John.

“Madonna winning best original song truly shows how these awards have nothing to do with merit,” he wrote on Facebook. “Her acceptance speech was embarrassing in its narcissism.”

John had previously predicted that Madonna had “no f****** chance" of winning against his track Hello Hello for the animated film, Gnomeo & Juliet.

Even then, Madonna responded politely, saying, “Elton has been known to get mad at me, so I don’t know. He’s brilliant, and I adore him, so he’ll win another award. I don’t feel bad.”

That year, John ranted about Madonna again during an Australian interview in support of Lady Gaga, not realising that his comments would be broadcast on TV, per Page Six.

“[Madonna] is such a nightmare,” the Oscar winner sniped. “Sorry, her career is over. Her tour has been a disaster and it couldn’t happen to a bigger c***.”

“She’s been so horrible to Gaga,” he continued. “If Madonna had any common sense she’d have made a record like Ray Of Light, stayed away from the dance stuff and just been a great pop singer and make great pop records which she does brilliantly.

“But no, she had to prove that she was, like… and she looks like a f****** fairground stripper,” he added.