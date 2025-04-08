Blake Lively posts cryptic quote as Justin Baldoni suit intensifies

Blake Lively is "looking for sunshine" amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress, 37, posted a picture of flowers on a tree branch covered in water droplets.

"It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine," she added, attributing the quote to Winnie the Pooh's Eeyore. She also added a sticker of that morose donkey character and an animated word "April."

She set to the photo to the tune of Little April Shower from the 1942 animated movie Bambi.

The cryptic post comes while her lawsuit with her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni continues to escalate ahead of their March 2026 trial.

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, each recently filed to dismiss Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit, citing a California law prohibiting retaliation tied to public disclosures of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s attorneys asked the judge to deny the couple’s motion to dismiss, arguing that it was “abhorrent” for Lively to “dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated”

It is pertinent to mention that a legal expert Gregory Doll, who is not representing Lively or Baldoni, told People Magazine in December that a settlement is likely to happen before March 2026.

“It's very nasty, and I think it's going to get nastier," he further added, per the publication.