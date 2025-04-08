Photo: Victoria Beckham ready for a face-to-face with Rebecca Loos: Report

Victoria Beckham is reportedly headed for a major step as reports about David Beckham’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos resurfaced.

According to the latest findings of Heat Magazine, the fashionista has been concerned about her family name after Rebecca Loos’ new claims.

For those unversed, in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Rebecca refused to back down on her claims about David Beckham affair.

Dishing more details about the matter, a source told the outlet, “’Vic is at her wits’ end about what to do.”

They went on to address, “She is convinced the only thing to do now is to sit down face-to-face with Rebecca. While that’s a nightmare scenario, Vic feels that the only way to make her stop will be to actually see the pain it’s causing not only her, but her children.”

“Vic’s convinced that Rebecca is hellbent on tearing them apart, and won’t be happy until she and David are divorced. She feels she needs to step in and do something drastic,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “Rebecca has a family herself, so Vic is hoping speaking to her one-to-one will convince her to stop talking about them.”