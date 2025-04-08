Brad Pitt's exes Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston take serious risk amid feud

Brad Pitt's exes Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston may have taken their feud a little too far

Brad Pitt's ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie’s feud has left both stars with worsening health, per an expert.

Both Angelina and Jennifer are exceptionally thin as they age, and according to a longevity expert, their bulging veins in the arms signal great damage to their health.

"Jen and Angie have been trying to one-up each other and for 20 years the animosity between them is STILL there," an insider told Radar Online.

Per the source, the duo are always trying to be thinner than each other in an effort to make their ex Brad see what he’s missing.

“Jen wants Brad to see what he's missing. And Angie wants him to suffer for his loss!"

Well-known longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn’t treated any of the two actresses, told the publication, “Their unending efforts to remain as petite as teenagers are taking years off their lives.”

"You suspect they have been yo-yo dieting to the point where there's no fat under the skin, which leads to obviously protruding veins," Dr. Mirkin explained.

“Being that thin compromises the immune system, making a person prey to infections and life- shortening health problems,” he added.

Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, when he co starred with Angelina Jolie in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The duo began dating and tied the knot in 2014, with their marriage crumbling with abuse allegations in 2016.