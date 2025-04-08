 
Taylor Russell's new romance with hunk strikes nerve with Harry Styles

Harry Styles was taken aback by his break up with Taylor Russell and still isn't over it, per sources

Lifestyle News Desk
April 08, 2025

Taylor Russell has been spotted out and about with hunky Michael B. Jordan, and it’s a stinging for her ex Harry Styles.

Taylor and Michael were spotted hanging out in London on March 9, and a source says the duo have been hooking up and enjoy being with each other.

Harry and Taylor dated between 2023 and 2024 for about a year, but a source claims “Harry really hasn’t moved on since their split,” as, “apparently, Taylor was the one who initiated it and that has never happened to him before.”

The source also noted that it was Taylor that called it quits with Harry, and that surprised the singer, who hasn’t been dumped ever before.

“They didn’t end on bad terms, but it was a huge blow for him, it’s the first time he’s ever been dumped so to see her with someone new has hit a real nerve,” they explained.

It also stings the As It Was hitmaker that the Lost in Space actress has found a hunk as his replacement and that the two are flaunting their romance in London.

“She’s in London with a new guy, doing all the stuff they used to do together, which makes it even harder,” the insider remarked.

“And it’s not like it’s just any guy, it’s Michael B. Jordan. Harry is actually a fan of his. He loved Black Panther and Creed, so it’s not like he can even turn his nose up and say she’s downgraded, the guy’s a pretty intimidating love rival,” they noted.

“Harry is definitely feeling the sting,” they concluded. 

