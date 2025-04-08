Bella Ramsey gets honest about 'The Last of Us 2'

The Last of Us is just around the corner, and the story of the upcoming season is expected to show even more shocking events.

In line with this, Bella Ramsey, the lead star who plays Ellie, appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show to promote the series.

During the chart, the actor—using they/them pronouns—looked back at one of the scripts for the next season.

In her words, they said, "I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I did," the 21-year-old said.

"I'm excited, though, for those scenes. Those are the ones that, like, I'm thrilled about. Whenever there's something dark and intense, I'm into it," the actor added.

Ahead of season two, some fans objected to Bella's age, claiming the young star did not fit into the look of Ellie's appearance in the second part.

But Craig Mazin, the creator, rebuffed the concerns. “Ellie in the game looks much older. Some people do change quite dramatically and some people don’t."

"I’m not interested in the physical aspect – although I’ve been looking at Bella’s face for years while editing," he told THR.

"And I can see that they’ve certainly grown. I’m interested in the emotional maturity, and the change in personality," Craig concluded.