Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary

Jennifer Garner paid tributes to her late dad, William, and mother Patricia.

The 52-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, April 8, to pen an emotional note to her father on his first death anniversary and gave an update on how her mother is doing.

It is pertinent to mention that Graner's father, William John Garner, passed away on March 30, 2024.

"We buried our dad a year ago today. Everyone I speak to asks how my mom is doing (thank you for asking, friends). I spoke to my mom for a long time this morning — she spent half of the conversation telling me she's grateful and the other half laughing," Garner shared to her Stories.

The Daredevil actress went on to say, "She loves and misses Dad (of course, he was the best and they were such a great time), but Mom is determined to live."

"You are the coolest, best example, Mom. I love you," the proud daughter wrote, adding, "Hi, Dad, we love you too."

Garner announced the heartbreaking news of her dad's passing last year via an Instagram post.