 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary

The actress expressed her gratitude to her parents in a touching note

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary
Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary

Jennifer Garner paid tributes to her late dad, William, and mother Patricia.

The 52-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, April 8, to pen an emotional note to her father on his first death anniversary and gave an update on how her mother is doing.

It is pertinent to mention that Graner's father, William John Garner, passed away on March 30, 2024.

"We buried our dad a year ago today. Everyone I speak to asks how my mom is doing (thank you for asking, friends). I spoke to my mom for a long time this morning — she spent half of the conversation telling me she's grateful and the other half laughing," Garner shared to her Stories.

The Daredevil actress went on to say, "She loves and misses Dad (of course, he was the best and they were such a great time), but Mom is determined to live."

"You are the coolest, best example, Mom. I love you," the proud daughter wrote, adding, "Hi, Dad, we love you too."

Garner announced the heartbreaking news of her dad's passing last year via an Instagram post.

Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star video
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star
Tom Hank's daughter opens up about her bond with stepmom Rita Wilson
Tom Hank's daughter opens up about her bond with stepmom Rita Wilson
'The White Lotus' boss fought to get 'ugly girl' in show
'The White Lotus' boss fought to get 'ugly girl' in show
Kelsea Ballerini shares heartwarming moments with a pregnant fan
Kelsea Ballerini shares heartwarming moments with a pregnant fan
'X-Men' star over the moon on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting
'X-Men' star over the moon on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting
Why Sydney Sweeny felt ‘overwhelmed' by ex-fiancé video
Why Sydney Sweeny felt ‘overwhelmed' by ex-fiancé
Prince Harry ensures ‘all is about Meghan' with key action video
Prince Harry ensures ‘all is about Meghan' with key action