Keanu Reeves enjoys romantic lunch date with girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves made headlines when he was spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant in London.

In the pictures obtained by Page Six, the Canadian actor and the artist can be seen sharing a sweet smooch while dining at Scott's seafood restaurant on Sunday, April 13.

The two appeared to be in good spirits, holding each other's hands and smiling affectionately.

For the romantic outing, Keanu wore a black hoodie, gray jacket, and green jeans, while Alexandra donned a black sweater, blue coat, jeans, and black boots.

As per to the outlet, the couple first met at a dinner party in 2009 but began dating in 2019.

At the time, actress Jennifer Tilly revealed to Page Six that the John Wick star and the American artist had been dating "for years," but no one had caught on.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'” said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

“They’re sort of the perfect couple,” she added.