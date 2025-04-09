 
Geo News

Keanu Reeves enjoys romantic lunch date with girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met at a dinner party in 2009

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Keanu Reeves enjoys romantic lunch date with girlfriend Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves enjoys romantic lunch date with girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves made headlines when he was spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant in London.

In the pictures obtained by Page Six, the Canadian actor and the artist can be seen sharing a sweet smooch while dining at Scott's seafood restaurant on Sunday, April 13.

The two appeared to be in good spirits, holding each other's hands and smiling affectionately.

For the romantic outing, Keanu wore a black hoodie, gray jacket, and green jeans, while Alexandra donned a black sweater, blue coat, jeans, and black boots.

As per to the outlet, the couple first met at a dinner party in 2009 but began dating in 2019.

At the time, actress Jennifer Tilly revealed to Page Six that the John Wick star and the American artist had been dating "for years," but no one had caught on.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'” said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

“They’re sort of the perfect couple,” she added.

Gisele Bundchen never wanted to have baby with Joaquim Valante: Source
Gisele Bundchen never wanted to have baby with Joaquim Valante: Source
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
David Beckham shares quirky habit that 'annoys' his family
David Beckham shares quirky habit that 'annoys' his family
'Maroon 5' Adam Levine makes jaw dropping announcement for fans
'Maroon 5' Adam Levine makes jaw dropping announcement for fans
Prince Harry 'felt forced' to step back from royal duties for Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry 'felt forced' to step back from royal duties for Meghan Markle?
Inside Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo's difficult journey to parenthood
Inside Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo's difficult journey to parenthood
Travis Kelce wants to marry Taylor Swift right away: Source
Travis Kelce wants to marry Taylor Swift right away: Source
Jennifer Lopez paying no heed to Drake's romantic pursuits: Source
Jennifer Lopez paying no heed to Drake's romantic pursuits: Source