Photo: Gisele Bundchen never wanted to have baby with Joaquim Valante: Source

Gisele Bundchen has settled into the mother duties after welcoming her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, “she’s living her best life and it shows.”

In addition to this, the source addressed that the Brazilian beauty had not planned a pregnancy with new beau Joaquim Valante so soon.

It is pertinent to mention that Gisele has been dating the jiu-jitsu instructor since 2023, a year after ending her 13-year marriage to Tom Brady.

“A new man and a baby were not on her bucket list, but she’s embracing every second of it,” they remarked in conclusion.

An earlier report also noted that "Gisele's doing well. She seems very happy and content."

The source also stated, "She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived."

"She's slowly taking up yoga again now. She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim," the tipster tattled.

They remarked in conclusion, "Her older kids are helpful with the baby. Gisele tears up when she sees all the kids together - she still can't believe she has a newborn. She feels very blessed.”