 
Geo News

Hilary Swank talks about Hollywood's extreme patriarchy in early days

Hilary Swank made her movie debut at the age 16 in 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Hilary Swank talks about Hollywoods extreme patriarchy in early days
Hilary Swank talks about Hollywood's extreme patriarchy in early days

Hilary Swank has opened up about a struggle that she faced in the male dominated industry.

While appearing for an interview with Women’s Health, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed the patriarchal system when she started her career.

At the age of 16, she made her movie debut with a minor role as a valley girl, Kimberly Hannah, in the movie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Thankfully, it’s becoming more inclusive,” the two-time Oscar winner began. “But when I started, it was more patriarchal than ever.”

“And so I was playing roles that were written by men from what a female point of view is, and it wasn’t necessarily true.”

“It’s not that I don’t like being feminine, I just don’t like being told how to be feminine,” the Million Dollar Baby actress admitted.

Referring to her first ever Oscar for her leading role in Boys Don’t Cry, which was about a transgender man who is seeking a new life, she said it was “like I was shot out of a cannon. ‘Take a breath for a second.’ ”

“I’d say to really ruminate on the choices that you’re making every day. Make sure what is happening is what you want. That’s the only control we have — the choices we make every day. My time is my life,” Swank concluded.

Meghan Markle's pathetic journey gets its lid lifted
Meghan Markle's pathetic journey gets its lid lifted
Inside Gisele Bundchen's new life with boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Inside Gisele Bundchen's new life with boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Why King Charles did not meet Prince Harry during his latest UK visit? video
Why King Charles did not meet Prince Harry during his latest UK visit?
Gisele Bundchen never wanted to have baby with Joaquim Valante: Source
Gisele Bundchen never wanted to have baby with Joaquim Valante: Source
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
David Beckham shares quirky habit that 'annoys' his family
David Beckham shares quirky habit that 'annoys' his family
'Maroon 5' Adam Levine makes jaw dropping announcement for fans
'Maroon 5' Adam Levine makes jaw dropping announcement for fans
Prince Harry 'felt forced' to step back from royal duties for Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry 'felt forced' to step back from royal duties for Meghan Markle?