Bernie Taupin details Elton John's ‘tantrums'

Bernie Taupin is one of Elton John’s frequent collaborators

April 09, 2025

Bernie Taupin just discussed Sir Elton John’s temper.

In a recent panel discussion where the 78-year-old legendary musician, Taupin, Andrew Watt and Brandi Carlile made their appearance to discuss the latest joint album, Who Believes In Angels?

During the conversation, the famed songwriter recalled consoling The Story singer after John threw one of his signature fits at a studio session.

"I was just the guy on the sidelines that was going, 'Yeah, I’ve seen this before,'” the 74-year-old said of the Hakuna Matata hitmaker, adding, "I've seen the tantrums. I've seen the things that go down."

Taupin continued, "There was a wonderful moment in the first couple of days that we were recording, and we'd gone through the first day and we came back the second day, and Andrew played some stuff. Elton just basically... I could see this look in his eye that was like, 'I don't know if I can get through this.' He just sort of went, 'No, I can't do this,' and walked out of the studio."

Recalling "this look of fear" in Carlile’s eyes after Elton John’s sudden exit, he told the audience, "I just looked at her and said, 'Don't worry, he's done that before,' And she went, 'Really?' And I went, 'Yeah, it's gonna be okay.'"

