King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money

On the day of his 20th wedding anniversary, King Charles met with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, the meeting took place "At the beautiful Villa Doria Pamphilj" during the third day of King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Italy.

A picture shared by the royal family, Giorgia Meloni is seen laughing at something the British monarch said to the prime minister.

It was not long ago when Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni were romantically linked to each other.

A picture of the billionaire and the prime minister smiling together was also widely circulated online, which some people had pointed to as evidence of a close relationship or even romance.

Giorgia Meloni with Elon Musk (File photo)

But Elon musk and his mother publicly denied rumors of relationship the Tesla owner and the Italian politician it became topic of serious discussions.

If the billionaire made the Italian Prime Minister laugh with his sense of humor, King Charles seems to have outdone him – he made her laugh out loud, as seen in the picture.







