 
Geo News

King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on an official visit to Italy

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money

On the day of his 20th wedding anniversary, King Charles met with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, the meeting took place "At the beautiful Villa Doria Pamphilj" during the third day of King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Italy.

A picture shared by the royal family, Giorgia Meloni is seen laughing at something the British monarch said to the prime minister.

It was not long ago when Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni were romantically linked to each other.  

A picture of the billionaire and the prime minister smiling together was also widely circulated online, which some people had pointed to as evidence of a close relationship or even romance. 

Giorgia Meloni with Elon Musk (File photo)
Giorgia Meloni with Elon Musk (File photo)

But Elon musk and his mother publicly denied rumors of relationship the Tesla owner and the Italian politician it became topic of serious discussions.

If the billionaire made the Italian Prime Minister laugh with his sense of humor, King Charles seems to have outdone him – he made her laugh out loud, as seen in the picture.



Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day video
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day
Bernie Taupin details Elton John's ‘tantrums'
Bernie Taupin details Elton John's ‘tantrums'
Glen Powell recalls adorable meeting between his and Demi Moore's dogs
Glen Powell recalls adorable meeting between his and Demi Moore's dogs
Travis Scott gets honest about Kanye West
Travis Scott gets honest about Kanye West
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' director drops major update about the sequel
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' director drops major update about the sequel
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott soft launch ‘new relationship'
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott soft launch ‘new relationship'
Meghan Markle's sheer bloody ruthlessness and lack of depth gets exposed
Meghan Markle's sheer bloody ruthlessness and lack of depth gets exposed