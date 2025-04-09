Gigi Hadid details sweet outing with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid had a sweet outing with her 4-year-old-daughter Khai.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi revealed that she and Khai went to Medieval Times in New Jersey.

The supermodel noted that Khai "got very into" the getup and loved one food item they had there.

"Khai got very into it," the Pillow Talk model told Fallon. "You can make kids a hundred different things in a week, and we get there and why is her favorite chicken the one at Medieval Times? She ate so much chicken!"

"The night before, I'm like, 'Khai, these things are really cool. I think we have to dress up, like let's go on YouTube and see what Medieval Times is,' " she recalled.

"I didn't know if she'd be nervous about the swords and stuff. She was not nervous, by the way. She was rocking on. I didn't show up in like something crazy. I was cool. She went princess vibes, [and] I'm like the princess' keeper of hand sanitizer, wipes and crayons," she added.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020. The couple separated a year later in 2021, but continue to co-parent Khai amicably.