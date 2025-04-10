Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk share turning point in their blended family

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk reflected on the heartfelt moment their blended family finally felt complete.

In the latest episode of The Goop Podcast, the 52-year-old actress and her 54-year-old husband opened up about their struggle as stepparens in a blended family.

For those unversed, Paltrow welcomed two kids, Apple and Mosses, from her previous marriage with Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin, while Falchuk also shares daughter Isabella, 19, and Brody, 18, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

The Glee creator recalled the sweet moment when he and Paltrow realized they had finally made their blended family work.

"I just remember before the boys left for college, the night before. I think somebody was going, one of the girls was going first," Falchuk began to say. "So it was like the last night, and it happened to be on a Wednesday. We had a last Wednesday night dinner."

"And I don't think the kids said two words to us because they were so...yapping with each [other] and having such a good time, and we were sitting at them just looking over at them being like, 'Oh my gosh. It worked,' " Falchuk continued.

"It worked, right? But we would never have believed it would have worked — it was gonna work — early on," the proud dad gushed, adding. "But with that consistency and with the belief in what the truth was, worked for us."

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow, after finalizing her divorce from Martin in 2016, tied the knot with Falchuk in 2018.