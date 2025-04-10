Ed Sheeran reveals sweet reason behind his tattoos

Ed Sheeran revealed the sweet reason behind his tattoos as he turned his daughters’ drawings into inked art.

During the Shape of You singer's recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the host, Alex Cooper, inquired if any of his tattoos has any backstory.

In response, Sheeran revealed that each and every tattoo on his body "got stories."

"I think my left arm is my first five years of my career, and my right arm is kind of the next five years," Sheeran shared. "And then I got my chest and back done, and my back is kind of like the most recent one. I got my kids' footprints the week that they were born, so I quite like that because they're tiny and obviously, they're a lot bigger now."

The English singer-songwriter's ink on his legs are also nods to his daughter's drawings.

"My legs have actually started being my kids' drawing book," the proud revealed. "So my daughter's just done a little bunny rabbit for my leg, and you can put the date of it. It's quite nice seeing it."

Cooper then asked if Sheeran's daughters ask him to tattoo their drawings or if he asks them first.

"Sort of that, yeah. Sort of that," Sheeran replied, adding. "Now she's like, she'll draw something and be like, 'Get it as a tattoo.' But yeah. I think I'm gonna get one for each of them every year."

It is pertinent to mention that Sheeran shares his daughters Lyra and Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn.