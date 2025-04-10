 
Teddi Mellencamp details dad's plans for her funeral amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp recently revealed that doctors had found more tumours in her brain and lungs

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that her father, John Mellencamp, has already started planning her funeral as she battles stage 4 cancer.

During the latest episode of her Two T’s In A Pod podcast, the 43-year-old TV star opened up about having a morbid conversation with the rocker.

"Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, 'I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum,'" said Teddi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added she then asked her dad if there would be enough space in the mausoleum for her three children.

"He’s like, ‘Well, there's going to be the top five and then we're gonna have little areas around it, and then that's where everyone's going to get buried,'" said Teddi, who shares three kids with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave. The exes called it quits in October 2024 after 14 years of marriage.

The TV personality, who was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, recently revealed that doctors had found more tumours in her brain and lungs.

“I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” she penned on Instagram on March 6. 

