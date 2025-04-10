Elisabeth Moss hints at potential return in 'Mad Men' reboot

Elisabeth Moss, plays secretary-turn-copywriter Peggy Olsoni in Mad Men, has hinted her possible return to the series reboot, which aired from 2007 to 2015.

While promoting the sixth and last season of The Handmaid's Tale on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show, she was asked if she would return to the Mad Men reboot.

“Thank you for wanting that,” the Hollywood actress responded. “I would never say, ‘No,’ to anything like that.”

Showing gratitude for being casted in the series, she said, "I'm not one of those people that’s like, ‘I want to move on and do….’ Mad Men is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done and will ever do.”

However, AMC has not made any official announcement regarding the period-drama series reboot.

“I would be super happy to play that character again. I loved playing her,” Moss noted.

Meanwhile, she reflected on her currently released series, The Handmaid's Tale’s, character and told the host, “I’m pretty cold about it, in the sense of, I give myself options. If I think I need to do something else, I do it again.”

“I’m not emotional about it all. I think the hardest thing is making everybody wait while I watch it to make sure it’s OK because it feels obviously incredibly narcissistic to be sitting….,” the two-times Golden Globe award winner concluded.

The Handmaid's Tale last episode of the season is set to be released on May 27, 2025.