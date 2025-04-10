Ed Sheeran talks about rare hangouts with longtime friend Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran recently gave a rare insight into his years-long friendship with Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the Shape of You singer revealed he meets with the pop star "four times a year.

“I see her when I see her," added the four-time Grammy winner. “I probably see her, like, four times a year."

ED explained they have “proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups" whenever they meet.

“I think that’s, like, a really nice way to do it,” he gushed.

The 34-year-old crooner also recalled the time when he and Taylor toured together for her Red album in 2013 and 2014.

“I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville,” remembered Ed. “And we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of [stuff].

“I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months,” added the Perfect hitmaker.