Scarlett Johansson set for directorial debut at Cannes Film Festival

By
Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Scarlett Johansson will officially become a director after the premiere of Eleanor the Great.

As the event bosses of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival revealed their official selections, it was announced that the Avengers actress will be making her debut as a director.

Eleanor the Great, to be premiered at the prestigious French festival, stars June Squibb and revolves around a 90-year-old Floridian woman who develops an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old student in New York City.

The film would not be up for the competition and would instead be screened in the festival’s Un Certain Regard segment instead.

Apart from Scarlett Johansson, Babygirl star Harris Dickinson is also set to make his directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where his film, Urchin, shall be premiered.

Additionally, big names in this year’s contest include Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme, starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera, Richard Linklater's French film Nouvelle Vague, starring Guillaume Marbeck and Zoey Deutch, and Ari Aster's Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler.

