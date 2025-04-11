Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters channel Carrie Bradshaw on red carpet

Sarah Jessica Parker’s twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion Broderick, stole the spotlight Thursday evening as they made a glamorous red carpet appearance at the Broadway opening of Smash, echoing their mother’s iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw.

The 15-year-olds attended the premiere at the Imperial Theatre in New York City alongside their famous parents, Sarah Jessica Parker and actor Matthew Broderick.

Making their red carpet debut in high heels, the teens appeared to pay tribute to their mother’s beloved role as the shoe-obsessed columnist.

According to Daily Mail, Tabitha wore striking satin emerald platform heels, while Marion chose classic pumps with a glittering twist, both looks reminiscent of Bradshaw’s signature fashion-forward flair.

Parker dazzled in a sparkling lace dress and classic overcoat, beaming proudly next to her daughters and husband.

Smash, which brings the drama of Broadway to life and centers around a fictional musical about Marilyn Monroe, was originally a popular NBC series.

Parker took to Instagram after the premiere, posting a photo of the theatre’s marquee with the caption, “Yes!!!! OPENING NIGHT!!!! Imperial Theatre. X, SJ.”

While Parker is best known for portraying Carrie Bradshaw, a character defined by her fearless style and love for designer footwear, she revealed in past interviews that her daughters have yet to watch Sex and the City.

In regards to this, she told Extra in 2023, “Marion and Tabitha have not, Thus far, it’s not been something that’s crossed their viewing radar, and perhaps it never will.”

Along with their daughters, Parker and Broderick are also parents to 22-year-old James Wilkie Broderick, who has recently ventured into acting.

While James co-starred with his father in an episode of Elsbeth, Broderick mentioned that one of their daughters has expressed no interest in following in their footsteps.

Moreover, he told People, “She says, ‘Nope, absolutely not,’” noting the couple’s support for their children’s individual paths.

Though Sex and the City wrapped in 2004, the character of Carrie Bradshaw has lived on through two films and the ongoing HBO reboot And Just Like That.