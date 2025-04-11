Prince Harry finally shares details of secret visit to Ukraine

Prince Harry has finally shared details of his secret visit to Ukraine following his court appearance in Britain.

The duke shared details on his and Meghan Markle’s website.

The statement reads, “Today, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine—a world class, state of the art facility providing prosthesis, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological care for those affected by the war.”

It further said, “The Duke travelled to Ukraine with friends from the UK Invictus community, where they toured the facility, meeting with patients and medical staff to witness the incredible treatment offered to soldiers, civilians, and children who have endured life-altering injuries.”

Prince Harry and the Invictus delegation reconnected with members of the Ukrainian Invictus Games community – including Yulia (Taira) Paievska, a Team Ukraine competitor whose story was featured in the Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus.

During the visit, the Duke also met with Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, Natalia Kalmykova.

“Towards the end of the visit, The Duke joined the surgical team in the operating theater where he observed a live surgery, gaining direct insight into the complex procedures that are playing a vital role in the recovery of patients.”

It said, “The visit concluded with a gathering of patients, medical staff, family members and the Ukrainian Invictus Games team, followed by an awards ceremony for those who had participated in the Superhumans Sports Day Competition.

The Duke was asked to share his experience from the day, praising the courage and positivity of everyone at the Center, and celebrating the strength of the Ukrainian soul.