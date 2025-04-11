Kanye West accuses Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles of racism

Kanye West has accused Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles of racism in a series of explicit tweets.

The rapper, real name Ye, deleted the tweets after alleging that Harry Styles and Justin Bieber had a sexual encounter with Taylor Swift.

He said the act was an example of "racism" because he was not invited.

The rapper deleted all posts he had shared on X but they stayed long enough for people to take screenshots of his allegations against fellow artists.

A large number of people have shared the screengrabs of his X posts, urging Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles to take legal action against Kanye West because he went too far this time.

Kanye has a long standing dispute with Taylor Swift since 2009.

Their feud began at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the rapper interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video on stage.

Grabbing the microphone, Kanye West said Beyoncé's video was "one of the best videos of all time" and that Swift didn't deserve to win.

He later apologized to the singer but Taylor Swift has apparently found it difficult to forgive him.

Kanye West is known for starting controversies through his social media posts where he is followed by millions of people.

He often deletes his X and Instagram posts once they generate a debate online.







