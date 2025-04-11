 
Geo News

Prince Harry claims his 'worst fears have been confirmed' after court case

The Duke of Sussex speaks out a two-day appeal hearing over the removal of his police protection

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 11, 2025

Prince Harry claims his worst fears have been confirmed after court case
Prince Harry claims his 'worst fears have been confirmed' after court case

Prince Harry has made shocking claims as he breaks silence after a two-day appeal hearing over the removal of his police protection.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he believes his security was removed in order to force him and his wife Meghan Markle to stay in the UK after they announced stepping down from their royal roles.

Harry, who previously suggested that this was at the center of his rift with his father, King Charles, said, “We were trying to create this happy house.”

Harry also noted that “People would be shocked by what’s being held back.”

He added that his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that’s really sad.”

While admitting to feeling “exhausted” and “overwhelmed” by the process, which Prince Harry described as the one that “mattered the most,” the Duke of Sussex is reportedly aware that he might not get what he want.

However, even if he loses, Prince Harry would still come back to the UK to support his charities.

Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?