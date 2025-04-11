Prince Harry claims his 'worst fears have been confirmed' after court case

Prince Harry has made shocking claims as he breaks silence after a two-day appeal hearing over the removal of his police protection.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he believes his security was removed in order to force him and his wife Meghan Markle to stay in the UK after they announced stepping down from their royal roles.

Harry, who previously suggested that this was at the center of his rift with his father, King Charles, said, “We were trying to create this happy house.”

Harry also noted that “People would be shocked by what’s being held back.”

He added that his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that’s really sad.”

While admitting to feeling “exhausted” and “overwhelmed” by the process, which Prince Harry described as the one that “mattered the most,” the Duke of Sussex is reportedly aware that he might not get what he want.

However, even if he loses, Prince Harry would still come back to the UK to support his charities.