 
Geo News

Hailee Steinfeld recalls Josh Allen's proposal after putting wedding plans on hold

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen got engaged in November 2024

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Hailee Steinfeld recalls Josh Allens proposal after putting wedding plans on hold
Hailee Steinfeld recalls Josh Allen's proposal after putting wedding plans on hold

Hailee Steinfeld recently reflected on Josh Allen’s “incredible” proposal.

During the latest episode of the Live with Kelly and Mark, co-host Kelly asked Hailee about the proposal.

Kelly said, “Was it a very romantic proposal, the whole thing?” to which the Sinner star responded, “Oh my god, incredible.”

Josh and Kelly, announced their engagement in November 2024, in a joint post on Instagram.

The picture shared showcased the couple kissing in front of the pink and red rose flowered arch decorated with candles with Josh on one knee.

Notably, this comes after Hailee revealed that she and Josh have put their wedding plans on hold.

Speaking with Extra, the Pitch Perfect 2 actress, who stars in the upcoming Sinners, shared that since the movie is scheduled to release on April 18, 2025 she’s focused on that.

“We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something? We’re focused on that,” Hailee Steinfeld said.

Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?