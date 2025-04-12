Hailee Steinfeld recalls Josh Allen's proposal after putting wedding plans on hold

Hailee Steinfeld recently reflected on Josh Allen’s “incredible” proposal.

During the latest episode of the Live with Kelly and Mark, co-host Kelly asked Hailee about the proposal.

Kelly said, “Was it a very romantic proposal, the whole thing?” to which the Sinner star responded, “Oh my god, incredible.”

Josh and Kelly, announced their engagement in November 2024, in a joint post on Instagram.

The picture shared showcased the couple kissing in front of the pink and red rose flowered arch decorated with candles with Josh on one knee.

Notably, this comes after Hailee revealed that she and Josh have put their wedding plans on hold.

Speaking with Extra, the Pitch Perfect 2 actress, who stars in the upcoming Sinners, shared that since the movie is scheduled to release on April 18, 2025 she’s focused on that.

“We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something? We’re focused on that,” Hailee Steinfeld said.