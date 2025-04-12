NE-YO reveals if his four girlfriends can date others

NE-YO happens to have rules in his polyamorous relationship, set by none other than his four girlfriends.

The singer, 45, opened up about his dynamics with his multiple partners in a recent interview—specifically answering if his lovers are allowed to date others.

That’s the question I get all the damn time, and I’m going to answer it right now. No… no they are not,” the star told Power 105.1 on Thursday.

The Sexy Love hitmaker also revealed that the restrictions are actually self-imposed.

“I did not demand their exclusivity. They offered it. They came to me and said, ‘I want to be exclusive to you and just you,’” to which he recalled clarifying to them that "your exclusivity to me does not mean my exclusivity to you."

As the ladies agreed to it, the singer then laid out some rules of his own.

"’Okay cool, since you are offering your exclusivity and I’m taking it, now there’s rules that I need you to follow,'” the singer recalled telling his lady loves.

The Grammy winner first elaborated that despite said “rules,” he doesn’t “do ownership,” and is open to talking if something should arise.

“I’d be a fool to feel like I’m the only person that anybody will ever be attracted to, anybody will ever want to see; I know that,” he said.

“So should the situation ever come up, nothing is above a conversation. However, in that I’m the head of this household, what I say goes. So if I say no, it’s a no. And you just got to let that be a no, or the door is over there.”

The singer then answered if he had the liberty to date outside of the relationship, revealing that he could but chooses not to.

“I’m good. There is [sic] no random hookups here and there,” he said. “Everything is talked about, everything is discussed.”

NE-YO told Angie Martinez that his mother and his seven children have met his girlfriends, and “everybody gets along.”

The singer concluded by saying that his relationships are free of any insecurities, jealousy, or deception.

“I couldn’t wish for a better situation, to be honest,” he said. “We talk about jealousy, we talk about insecurity, we talk about all of these things, but we talk about it together as a unit. That’s the key—radical honesty.”