George Clooney's bio for Broadway return goes viral

George Clooney's Playbill biography from his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck is grabbing fan attention.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner's production officially opened at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3.

The performance was found to be Clooney's first performance on a Broadway stage in nearly 40 years.

The artist tried to do justice to the story with details as little as amping up the official bio.

"George's last time in an Equity theatre was in June of 1986, a play called Vicious at Steppenwolf Theatre. He has never appeared on Broadway so...buckle up," read the Playbill.

Photos of the page emerged online shortly later, leaving fans with appreciation for his style. The actor, however, did not list any of his illustrious accolades or screen credits.

For those unversed, Clooney starred inVicious, a play about the life of Sid Vicious, in Los Angeles and later, at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre. His work in the play as a male prostitute drug dealer famously earned him his first agent and on-camera work.