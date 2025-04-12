Photo: Natalie Portman taking big risk post Benjamin Millepied divorce: Source

Natalie Portman is reportedly ready to take a big risk with her new, controversial project.

As fans will be aware, Natalie is starring in the raunchy movie, Good S**, written and directed by Lena Dunham.

Explaining why Natalie disregarded Lena’s position in the industry while taking this project, a close pal of the actress shared, “Is it risky to get into business with Lena Dunham at a time when Lena is not the most beloved or celebrated figure in Hollywood?,” per Life & Style.

“Sure, and Natalie knows it,” they added.

In addition to this, the source noted of the 43-year-old actress’ big decision that it could lead her to noteworthy success if Natalie’s stars work in her favour after her messy divorce from husband, Benjamin Millepied .

“Is Natalie rolling the dice a little with this thing? Yeah, but there’s also a huge financial upside for her if people like the movie,” the insider continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Natalie is likely to receive a big share of profit from the film considering that it is being independently financed.

“This kind of move has paid off for her before, like when she made Black Swan 15 years ago and it became a massive worldwide box office hit,” the source remarked in conclusion.