‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' director eyes new big project

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour director is reportedly eyeing another major project.

Sam Wrench, who is behind the concert film of Swift, will be working alongside Warner Bros. to remake The Bodyguard.

As reported by various outlets including Deadline, Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairman and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy confirmed the news.

The Bodyguard, released in 1992, earned 411 million dollars worldwide at the box office.

The film showed the former secret service agent Frank Farmer, played by Kevin Costner, keeping pop-star Rachel Marren, played by Whitney Houston, safe from stalker. However, the lead characters Frank and Rachel ended up falling in love with each other eventually.

It is worth mentioning that the success of The Bodyguard was mainly because of its soundtrack which included Whitney Houston’s recording of the legendary Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You and some songs by the late R&B star.

Additionally, the tracks I Have Nothing and Run to You also received Oscar nominations in the category of Best Original Song.

Although the details of the project are not unveiled yet, it has been reported that Jonathan A. Abrams will pen down the script.

Director Sam Wrench is famous for his successful works including Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour concert film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, released in March 2024, became the most-watched on Disney.