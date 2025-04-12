Meghan Markle praised for brave confession about 'traumatic' health scare

Meghan Markle recently opened up about being diagnosed with postpartum pre-eclampsia.

During the debut episode of her new podcast series Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex discussed a “rare and scary” medical condition with her guest Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Meghan said, “you're still trying to juggle all these things and the world doesn’t know what is happening, quietly, and in the quiet you are still trying to show up for people.”

Now, the CEO of the UK’s Birth Trauma Association, a charity that supports women and families after traumatic births, praised Meghan for bringing up the “difficult” conversation.

Kim Thomas told Mirror, “So when something goes wrong or isn’t expected, as in Meghan’s case, it can almost be doubly traumatic, and can feel extra shocking.”

Praising Meghan, Kim said, “It’s been great that quite a lot of high-profile women have spoken out about their birth traumas because it can make others feel less alone, but there’s never an expectation on them that they must speak about it.”

“It can be difficult for all women, but especially women like Meghan who are in the public eye and they have been through something awful, something traumatic, and yet the public expects them to be out and about, probably wearing a nice dress and waving, because they’re not aware of what they’ve been through,” Kim Thomas added of Meghan Markle.

It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex did not clarify in Confessions of a Female Founder episode that if postpartum pre-eclampsia experience was after Prince Archie, 5, or Princess Lilibet, 3.