 
Geo News

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian reveal their fresh approach to beauty, wellness

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian talked about their secret product to achieving healthy hair

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Photo: Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian reveal their fresh approach to beauty, wellness
Photo: Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian reveal their fresh approach to beauty, wellness

Kris Jenner and her daughter Khloe Kardashian recently talked about the importance of feeling beautiful inside out.

In a new chat with Page Six, the mother-daughter talked about their secret to achieving healthy hair.

Recalling her previous approach, Kris began, “When I was younger, I was always on the go, juggling my career and raising my children.”

She went on to add, “As I get older, wellness has taken on a whole new meaning for me. I’ve learned that wellness isn’t just about looking good — it’s about feeling good too.”

Khloe, then, addressed that the concept behind wellness is “about what makes me feel happy and confident in my own skin, not about my image or what everyone else thinks.”

Kris further added, “It’s all about being kind to yourself and making choices that make you feel great,” and recommended a supplement that she and her daughter have been using.

“I was so impressed by the science behind it,” the momager praised the medicinal product and noted, “As we age, our hair naturally changes — it can get thinner, weaker, and just not as strong as it once was,” after which she admitted, “I’m obsessed. I became a stakeholder because I believe in it, I use it, and I wouldn’t go a day without it.”

King Charles assigns new role to Duchess Sophie
King Charles assigns new role to Duchess Sophie
Khloe Kardashian reveals why she's been celibate for five years
Khloe Kardashian reveals why she's been celibate for five years
King Charles 'amazed' by unexpected gift he and Queen Camilla received in Italy video
King Charles 'amazed' by unexpected gift he and Queen Camilla received in Italy
Miley Cyrus celebrates family's new win after tough year: Source
Miley Cyrus celebrates family's new win after tough year: Source
Bella Ramsey shockingly knocks Jonathan Ross down on chat show
Bella Ramsey shockingly knocks Jonathan Ross down on chat show
Meghan Markle to reprise 'Suits' role? Former co-star drops major hint video
Meghan Markle to reprise 'Suits' role? Former co-star drops major hint
Meghan Markle accused of having a 'messiah complex' during her time as royal video
Meghan Markle accused of having a 'messiah complex' during her time as royal
Natalie Portman taking big risk post Benjamin Millepied divorce: Source
Natalie Portman taking big risk post Benjamin Millepied divorce: Source