Photo: Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian reveal their fresh approach to beauty, wellness

Kris Jenner and her daughter Khloe Kardashian recently talked about the importance of feeling beautiful inside out.

In a new chat with Page Six, the mother-daughter talked about their secret to achieving healthy hair.

Recalling her previous approach, Kris began, “When I was younger, I was always on the go, juggling my career and raising my children.”

She went on to add, “As I get older, wellness has taken on a whole new meaning for me. I’ve learned that wellness isn’t just about looking good — it’s about feeling good too.”

Khloe, then, addressed that the concept behind wellness is “about what makes me feel happy and confident in my own skin, not about my image or what everyone else thinks.”

Kris further added, “It’s all about being kind to yourself and making choices that make you feel great,” and recommended a supplement that she and her daughter have been using.

“I was so impressed by the science behind it,” the momager praised the medicinal product and noted, “As we age, our hair naturally changes — it can get thinner, weaker, and just not as strong as it once was,” after which she admitted, “I’m obsessed. I became a stakeholder because I believe in it, I use it, and I wouldn’t go a day without it.”