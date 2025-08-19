 
Tom Holland's chef brother goes unfiltered about actor's cooking skills

Tom Holland's chef brother, Sam Holland, gets candid about actor's cooking skills in a recent interview

August 19, 2025

Tom Holland's chef brother rates actor's cooking skills

Tom Holland's brother, Sam Holland, doesn't believe the Spiderman star to be as fine a cook as the actor claims to be.

The Kitchen Kickstart author opened up about his new cookbook during a recent interview with The Times.

During the interview, Sam also revealed that his famous brother often uses his recipes during his dinner duties when Zendaya is working.

“I’m especially proud of the veggie section,” Sam shared, referring to his soon-to-be sister-in-law's 

“Zendaya has a plant-based diet, and I sent those recipes Tom’s way as he was on dinner duty while she was making a movie in Boston. He went through them one by one and really enjoyed them.”

Sam continued that his recipes are so simple, anyone at any cooking level could excel at making them.

He also noted that even his brothers, including his twin Harry, 26, their younger brother, Paddy, 20, and Tom, 29, could manage to make decent versions of them, even though “they are all probably a bit worse than beginner cooks.”

However, Tom begs to plead as in an earlier interview, the Dune star called himself "a fine cook" and said he enjoyed cooking.

“I'm starting to like, venture into a lot of vegetarian cooking. My girlfriend's vegetarian,” he shared with podcast hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

“I've been in Boston these past few weeks, and she's been working, so I've been doing a lot of the dinners,” Tom explained at the time, admitting that he didn't do a great job at times. “There's been a few like, ‘Let's just order-ins.’”

When it's Zendaya's turn in the kitchen, Tom especially loves her "spicy vodka fusilli thingamajiggy," he revealed.

The couple has been engaged since late 2024.

