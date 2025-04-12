'Lord of the Rings' star Orlando Bloom teases possible return to iconic role

Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom, who played the role of warrior elf Legolas, has discussed his possible return to the franchise.

As reported by Screen Rant, the actor said that he would “absolutely” return if asked.

Referring to the creator of the original trilogy, Pete Jackson, Bloom said, “I always think that if Pete says 'jump', I say, 'how high?”

He noted, “It's funny because I think the elves go through so much of this world so many times because they're ageless. I was in The Hobbit, and it was really interesting revisiting the world. It was so different from Rings as an experience. It was a beautiful time.”

Bloom added, “but this idea of kind of going back is like... Absolutely, who wouldn't want to go back to that place?”

However, he also went on to admit that “the magic of that moment is not something that could ever be repeated,” adding, “The time, the age, the place that we were at; the place that the universe, the world, the planet was at, is impossible to recreate.”

“But I think the idea of playing these characters? Being in that headspace of Legolas is awesome. My ADHD is gone; I am focused. And that's something that I would always embrace because it's this crazy, meditative state of being all-knowing and all-seeing, which is such a cool feeling,” Bloom added.

Orlando Bloom initially played the role in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy and later reprised his role in The Hobbit prequel trilogy.