Photo: Khloe Kardashian prioritizing children's well-being over love life

Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants to give all of her time to her kids True, and son Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Recently, Khloe sat down for a confessional with Us Weekly for her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast.

During this chat, Khloe weighed in on her duties as a mother and why she is not interested in dating anyone for the time being.

“Well, I think once you go a certain time frame, it doesn’t matter anymore,” she began.

The 40-year-old star went on to addressed, “You’re like, ‘OK, now you have to be really worth it to break that.’ But also, I’m so focused on my kids and I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t want anyone to take me away from them.”

“Not that I would let that happen, but I just don’t know if I want the distraction right now,” she also added.

“I still have young kids — not that I’m saying I’m gonna wait till they’re 20, but I think you’re gonna have to be really, really special for me to want to add another person in the mix that I would have to share my time with another person and my children,” she reasoned before moving to a new topic.