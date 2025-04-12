Prince William, Kate Middleton on red alert to become king and queen?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly on red alert to become next king and queen of the Britain amid King Charles health concerns.

According to a report by the Radar Online, King Charles, who is fighting cancer, is readying son Prince William to take over the throne "at a moment's notice."

The insider told the publication: "King Charles’ recent health concerns have placed Prince William and the Princess of Wales on heightened alert, anticipating the possibility of assuming the throne sooner than expected.”

Kate and William remain hopeful for King Charles recovery and wish for many more years of his reign, but “they cannot ignore the stark reality that circumstances may change unexpectedly,” the source has claimed.

The source continued, "King Charles is also aware of this and has been preparing William to take over at a moment's notice.

"Whether the transition happens through an abdication linked to King Charles’ declining health or through the profound sadness of his passing, the inevitability looms larger each day.”

The royal source added, "The royal family understands the importance of planning for the future, and although the thought of losing Charles is difficult, they are prepared for what may come."

The fresh claims came after King Charles spent a short period of time in hospital last month after experiencing temporary side effects during cancer treatment.