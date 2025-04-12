King Charles refuses to ‘change his mind' on wanting Prince Andrew ‘out'

King Charles still "hasn’t changed his mind" on Prince Andrew.

A royal author claims that the family associated to the Duke of York, particularly, his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are moving on with their lives.

The royal brothers have been feuding for years particularly over Andrew’s possession of the Royal Lodge for life.

Gareth Russell, a royal author, exclusively told GB News: "I don't think the King's desire for Prince Andrew to no longer live there has changed."

While previously a source told Mail, "It isn't a secret that the King wants him out."

For context, Prince Andrew has a 75-year long lease for Royal Lodge, an estate where he has lived for the past 20 years with his now-ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters.

Even though tensions surrounding the Royal Lodge lingers, the York ladies have paved a way forward for themselves, sidelining Prince Andrew in their endeavours.

As for the audience-popular, Fergie, she maintains a close relationship with her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as per Gareth.

"It's fairly well known the Duchess of York is a very affectionate, involved mother," he informed the People's Channel.

He added, "You can see a lot of very open affection between her and her daughters and she's been quite clear that she loves being a grandmother as well.

"The love and support for the Duchess and her daughters is pretty obvious,” the royal author concluded.