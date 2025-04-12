Prince William 'outliked' by royal dog and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton's beloved dog beat the Prince of Wales in terms of "likes" the animal received on Instagram shared on the royal couple's official account since March 17.

The couple's dog named Orla remained second in terms of likes to Kate Middleton's picture from her Saint Patrick's Day appearance at the Irish Guards' parade.

The photos of Kate Middleton were liked by more than half a million people on Instagram.

After Kate Middleton's Saint Patrick's Day solo appearance, at least 20 posts were shared by the royal account till April 11, most of them featuring only Prince William, but none came close to Kate's.

Even the couple's dog surpassed likes received by the future king's photos taken during his daring Estonia visit where het met British soldiers near the Russian border last month.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday shared a rare picture of Orla to mark the National Pet Day.

The black cocker spaniel was gifted to the royal couple by James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton.

The dog became a part of the royal family in 2020 before the death of their previous dog named Lupo.

James Middleton gifted Orla to Prince William and Kate Middleton after his dog Luna had a litter of puppies.

Commenting on her name, a publication said that the name Orla is of Celtic origin, meaning "Golden Princess."